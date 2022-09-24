Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,720 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

GE stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

