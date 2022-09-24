Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 884 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $103.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.09 and a 1 year high of $116.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

