Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $184,619,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $147.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.38. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

