Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $758,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ABB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

