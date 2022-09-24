Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.77

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.