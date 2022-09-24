Chainswap Market Capitalization Hits $449,558.98 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $449,558.98 and approximately $5.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.13 or 0.99993115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011713 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005840 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,484,162 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainswap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.