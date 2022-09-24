Charged Particles Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Charged Particles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Charged Particles has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Charged Particles Profile

Charged Particles’ launch date was May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Charged Particles is charged.fi. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Charged Particles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charged Particles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Charged Particles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

