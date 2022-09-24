Charged Particles Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Charged Particles has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Charged Particles has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Charged Particles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Charged Particles Profile

Charged Particles’ genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Charged Particles is charged.fi.

Buying and Selling Charged Particles

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charged Particles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Charged Particles using one of the exchanges listed above.

