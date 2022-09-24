ClassZZ (CZZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.55 Million

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, ClassZZ has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClassZZ has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClassZZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ClassZZ Coin Profile

ClassZZ (CRYPTO:CZZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ClassZZ’s official website is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClassZZ

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassZZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClassZZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClassZZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

