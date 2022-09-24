CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CEO Buys $50,008.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEGet Rating) CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CNB Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

CCNE opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $411.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

