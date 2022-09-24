CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CEO Buys $50,008.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CNB Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

CCNE opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $411.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.