Coco Swap (COCO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37,242.00

Coco Swap (COCO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Coco Swap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Coco Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coco Swap has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Coco Swap
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,957,514 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Coco Swap
Receive News & Updates for Coco Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coco Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.