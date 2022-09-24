Combo (COMB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

Combo (COMB) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Combo has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar. Combo has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Combo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Combo alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Combo Profile

Combo launched on September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Combo’s official website is www.comboos.com/#. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Combo

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Combo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Combo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Combo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Combo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.