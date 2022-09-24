Community Token (COMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,604.00

Community Token (COMT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Community Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Community Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Community Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Community Token

Community Token’s launch date was January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Community Token is www.communitymetaverse.space.

Buying and Selling Community Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

