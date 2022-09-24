Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 192,620 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.