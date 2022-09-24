Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 192,620 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 877,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 256,007 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

