COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.26. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $501.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 55.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

