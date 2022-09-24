Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.87

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.87 and last traded at $116.87, with a volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

