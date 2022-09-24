COPS FINANCE (COPS) Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded down 33.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One COPS FINANCE coin can now be bought for $27.52 or 0.00144126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COPS FINANCE has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. COPS FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $523,610.00 and approximately $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COPS FINANCE Coin Profile

COPS FINANCE’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. COPS FINANCE’s official website is copsfinance.com.

Buying and Selling COPS FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

