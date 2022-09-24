Corsicana & Co. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corsicana & Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,041,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
