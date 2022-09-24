Corsicana & Co. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corsicana & Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,041,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.