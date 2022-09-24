Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,620 shares of company stock worth $1,342,253. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

