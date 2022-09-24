Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.89

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 80877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.