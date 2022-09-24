Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $19.57

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $18.89. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,062 shares of company stock worth $252,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

