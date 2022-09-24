Critical Contrast: IonQ (IONQ) & Its Rivals

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IonQ to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IonQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get IonQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 230 1633 2825 52 2.57

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.13%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 60.37%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s rivals have a beta of -6.36, indicating that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -8.83 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 52.48

IonQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.66% -33.44% -7.06%

Summary

IonQ rivals beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.