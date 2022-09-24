CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 72,566 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

