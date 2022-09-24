Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $355.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.75.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 119.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,366,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

