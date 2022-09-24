Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Daddy Doge has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Daddy Doge has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Daddy Doge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004822 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.01677955 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 coins. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daddy Doge is daddydoge.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge is a deflationary DeFi token that takes a 9% tax from each buy and sell. This tax acts to benefit the project as a whole by putting 3% in the liquidity pool for a stable price floor, 3% proportionally reflected back to all holders of a DaddyDoge token and 3% added to a marketing/dev wallet to make sure that the project is able to succeed in the long term. Another large purpose of the tax is to decentivise large token holders from buying and selling quickly and damaging the price.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daddy Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daddy Doge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Daddy Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

