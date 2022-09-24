Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $35,800.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $50,600.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $3.11 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $313.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 715,785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4,356.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 490.1% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 392,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.