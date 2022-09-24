DAOventures Price Hits $0.0145 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $130,011.84 and $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

