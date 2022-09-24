DeFi Pulse Index Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.00 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for $78.67 or 0.00414659 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $45.00 million and $644,813.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.24 or 1.00030865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059629 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005844 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00067253 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DPI is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins and its circulating supply is 571,994 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

