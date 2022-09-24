DeFiato Price Tops $0.0080 (DFIAT)

DeFiato (DFIAT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. DeFiato has a market cap of $2.00 million and $10,118.00 worth of DeFiato was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiato coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiato has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeFiato

DeFiato’s genesis date was February 10th, 2022. DeFiato’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for DeFiato is defiato.com. DeFiato’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. DeFiato’s official Twitter account is @DeFiatoOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiato

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiato is a centralized platform for DeFi staking, yield farming and financial services. The founding mission is to remove technical barriers and give mainstream users the same ability that experienced large crypto players have to support their favorite blockchain projects, while earning rewards at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiato directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiato should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiato using one of the exchanges listed above.

