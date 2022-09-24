DefiCliq Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week (CLIQ)

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, DefiCliq has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DefiCliq coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DefiCliq has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DefiCliq launched on November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official message board for DefiCliq is deficliq.medium.com. DefiCliq’s official website is www.deficliq.com. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DefiCliq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

