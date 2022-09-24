DekBox (DEK) 1-Day Volume Tops $20,040.00

DekBox (DEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. DekBox has a market capitalization of $121,722.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DekBox has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DekBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004822 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.01677955 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00035911 BTC.

DekBox Profile

DekBox (CRYPTO:DEK) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. DekBox’s official website is www.dekbox.finance. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DekBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DekBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DekBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

