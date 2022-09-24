Dero Price Tops $3.54 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Dero has a market capitalization of $65.20 million and approximately $404,379.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00018701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,883,072 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

