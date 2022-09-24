DEUS Finance (DEUS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65,956.00

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One DEUS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $43.70 or 0.00228867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEUS Finance has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEUS Finance Profile

DEUS Finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,933 coins. The official website for DEUS Finance is deus.finance. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

