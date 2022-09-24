DEXA COIN (DEXA) Market Cap Reaches $4.09 Million

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXA COIN has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $98,820.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEXA COIN was first traded on January 24th, 2021. DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXA Messenger is a social platform that emphasizes user privacy & does not monetize users' information in any way. The platform is equipped with end-to-end chat & call encryption, allowing users to communicate safely and openly in their social groups via HD voice/video calls, file sharing.Telegram”

