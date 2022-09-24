Dexfin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.50 Million (DXF)

Dexfin (DXF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. Dexfin has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and $53,714.00 worth of Dexfin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexfin coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dexfin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dexfin Profile

Dexfin’s genesis date was December 8th, 2019. Dexfin’s total supply is 1,168,000,000 coins. Dexfin’s official website is dexfin.com/en. The official message board for Dexfin is blog.dexfin.com. Dexfin’s official Twitter account is @dexfinexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dexfin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXFIN is a platform for users' digital assets. It allows participants to buy, store and manage their digital assets, maybe profit from staking, save on fees, take advantage of tokenization, and more.Dexfin (DXF) Token is a utility token that is based on the Ethereum – ERC20 specification. DXF was designed to be used as a payment token and gives its holder several benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexfin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dexfin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dexfin using one of the exchanges listed above.

