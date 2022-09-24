Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

NYSE DLR opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

