Diversified Trust Co Buys 10,643 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.