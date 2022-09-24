Diversified Trust Co Buys 290 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

