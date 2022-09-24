Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $371.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $3,316,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,798,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

