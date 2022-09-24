Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.10 and a 200-day moving average of $315.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

