Diversified Trust Co Purchases 990 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

