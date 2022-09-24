Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11,631.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,290,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $268.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $262.84 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

