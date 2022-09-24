DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $43,051.53 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $43,051.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,264.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DV stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,025 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

