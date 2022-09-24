Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.41

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.41 and last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 37839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$874.81 million and a P/E ratio of 37.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.26.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

