EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $16.10. EchoStar shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

EchoStar Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 527.9% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

