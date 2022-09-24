EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $16.10. EchoStar shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.73.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
