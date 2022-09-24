Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $134,439.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $302.04 million and approximately $134,439.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s launch date was January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,304,504,457 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application.Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem.”

