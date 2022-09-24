Electrify.Asia Price Down 1.3% This Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $509,274.00 and approximately $34,598.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC.The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

