Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Up 23.9% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $313,402.00 and approximately $28,133.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011129 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 135,744,230 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Empty Set Dollar is www.emptyset.finance. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.