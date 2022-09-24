Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.69. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 800 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

