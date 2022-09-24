Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Buys C$25,200.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 10.4 %

ESI stock opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.68.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

